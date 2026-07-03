Turns Out The Best Way To Leak The Smith Report Was To Just Ask The DOJ

This tracks.
Turns Out The Best Way To Leak The Smith Report Was To Just Ask The DOJ
Credit: Screen capture/AP
By Conover KennardJuly 3, 2026

The DOJ accidentally handed over the sealed second volume of Jack Smith's classified-documents report to lawyers for Carmen Lineberger — the woman they're currently prosecuting for allegedly stealing that exact report by emailing it to herself disguised as a cake recipe.

According to a legal filing published Thursday, it happened during a routine discovery handoff on flash drives in early June. Lineberger's attorneys found three unfamiliar documents, flagged them to the government, and once DOJ lawyers confirmed what they were, the defense team stopped reading, deleted the files, and returned the drives — playing it a lot straighter than the DOJ apparently did.

Here's the kicker: this is the same report Trump successfully fought to keep sealed after winning the 2024 election, and the same case that Judge Aileen Cannon tossed on shaky grounds before it ever reached trial. So the government spent over a year making sure the public never saw this thing, then just mailed it all willy-nilly to a defendant's lawyers by mistake.

Via The New Republic:

The situation is ironic, considering Smith’s report was all about how Trump allegedly mishandled classified documents by keeping them at Mar-a-Lago instead of returning them to the government. Smith’s case wasn’t allowed to go to trial thanks to Cannon, a Trump appointee, dismissing it on flimsy grounds. It seems that the public may never know the full details of what Trump did.

Somewhere, Jack Smith is enjoying the schadenfreude. What goes around comes around. In some bizarre way, we can be thankful that this administration is filled with incompetent cronies.

👀👀 DOJ inadvertently delivered Volume II of Jack Smith's report to the lawyers representing a defendant accused of improperly accessing/sending the report to herself.

They notified Judge Cannon of the breach today.

storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.us...

Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 2026-07-02T14:35:54.515Z

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