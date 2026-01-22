Jack Smith: Trump Used Death Threats To Intimidate Witnesses

Jack Smith testified that Trump used death threats to intimidate witnesses that came forward during his investigation. The former special counsel spoke under oath, saying he was concerned about Trump obstructing justice:

“I had grave concerns about obstruction of justice in this investigation, specifically with regards to Donald Trump… I was aware during the course of our investigation, of targeting of witnesses, during the course of the conspiracy itself. There were election workers who had their lives turned upside down and received vile death threats because they were targeted by Donald Trump… Donald Trump suggested that one witness should be put to death and also made a statement to the effect of ‘if you come after me, I'm coming after you.’ In my mind, I can't think of a more direct threat.”

Donald Trump Calls Smith "Deranged Animal"

While Jack Smith testified under oath, the President of the United States attacked the respected prosecutor, calling him a "deranged animal."

Colorado congressman Rep. Joe Neguse read Trump's tweet about Smith aloud, so the threat could be entered into the record of Thursday's testimony.