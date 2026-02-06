Democrats Fight Back Against DOJ On Illegal Orders Video

Perhaps nothing exemplifies the Trump administration’s lawlessness better than the attempts to sic the Department of Justice on six Democrats over a video encouraging military service members to obey the law.

As I wrote last month, Felon Trump was so triggered by the video, he accused Slotkin and the other congressmembers who made it of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” His lickspittle at the DOJ, Jeanine Pirro, and lackey Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth (a likely war criminal issuing illegal orders) immediately jumped to punish the Democrats for wanting the military to honor the Constitution and follow the law.

The Dems are not intimidated. Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan each said they have rejected a request from Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to interview them on the matter, according to The New York Times. “What is happening now crosses a line,” Houlahan reportedly said. Deluzio was quoted as saying, “I will not be intimidated by any harassment campaign.” It's not clear how the other two representatives, Jason Crow and Maggie Goodlander will respond to the interview requests.

Slotkin posted a video on social media warning the administration to “retain their records on this case in case I decide to sue for infringement of my constitutional rights,” The Times said. Her attorney, Preet Bharara, sent a “notice of anticipated litigation” to Pirro and wrote, in letters to both Pirro and Attorney General Pam Bondi, that his client has “the right to sue for malicious prosecution and infringement of her Constitutional rights should you decline to promptly close this matter.”

“The standoff could ultimately reach the courts,” The Times noted.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mark Kelly has already sued the Trump/Hegseth Pentagon to block the retaliatory reduction of his rank and pension. The case doesn’t seem to be going well for Secretary Signalgate Hegseth.

Here’s the video that the Trump administration can’t handle.