Democrats Fight Back Against DOJ On Illegal Orders Video

Three have refused to cooperate with the DOJ. Sen. Slotkin is also threatening to sue Jeanine Pirro and the Trump administration.
Democrats Fight Back Against DOJ On Illegal Orders Video
Credit: Bluesky screen grab
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 6, 2026

Perhaps nothing exemplifies the Trump administration’s lawlessness better than the attempts to sic the Department of Justice on six Democrats over a video encouraging military service members to obey the law.

As I wrote last month, Felon Trump was so triggered by the video, he accused Slotkin and the other congressmembers who made it of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” His lickspittle at the DOJ, Jeanine Pirro, and lackey Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth (a likely war criminal issuing illegal orders) immediately jumped to punish the Democrats for wanting the military to honor the Constitution and follow the law.

The Dems are not intimidated. Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan each said they have rejected a request from Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to interview them on the matter, according to The New York Times. “What is happening now crosses a line,” Houlahan reportedly said. Deluzio was quoted as saying, “I will not be intimidated by any harassment campaign.” It's not clear how the other two representatives, Jason Crow and Maggie Goodlander will respond to the interview requests.

Slotkin posted a video on social media warning the administration to “retain their records on this case in case I decide to sue for infringement of my constitutional rights,” The Times said. Her attorney, Preet Bharara, sent a “notice of anticipated litigation” to Pirro and wrote, in letters to both Pirro and Attorney General Pam Bondi, that his client has “the right to sue for malicious prosecution and infringement of her Constitutional rights should you decline to promptly close this matter.”

“The standoff could ultimately reach the courts,” The Times noted.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mark Kelly has already sued the Trump/Hegseth Pentagon to block the retaliatory reduction of his rank and pension. The case doesn’t seem to be going well for Secretary Signalgate Hegseth.

Here’s the video that the Trump administration can’t handle.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.

The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.

Don’t give up the ship.

Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) 2025-11-18T13:31:25.167Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon