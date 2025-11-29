America’s Dangerous Delusion: Pretending Trump Is Fine

The President is increasingly a decaying, crotchety man wrestling not with grievances or enemies, but the betrayal of time and impulse control. But instead of addressing concerns like an adult, he rages like a tyrannical toddler....
By Cliff SchecterNovember 29, 2025

David Shuster from Blue Amp Media's Substack:

The President is increasingly a decaying, crotchety man wrestling not with grievances or enemies, but the betrayal of time and impulse control. The NYT reported what all of us with an optic nerve see, a once bombastic showman has shrunk his public schedule and limits appearances to a mid-day window.

But instead of addressing concerns like an adult, he rages like a tyrannical toddler. Trump denounced the reporting as unfair, sneered at journalists, and bellowed about his “perfect” tests, as if we're all gullible children. Trump’s stain is no longer just corruption and incompetence. He's a leader lashing out with the reflexive hostility of a man in a dementia ward, cornered by his own limitations.

Just the past week, Trump’s language became even more venomous and feral. His vocabulary's narrowed. His speeches have devolved into loops of resentment, sputtering hyperbole, and insults borrowed from the dullest middle school hooligan...

