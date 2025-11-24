A President Who Wants Political Enemies Dead

Trump is reaching peak Milosevic phase in record time. From Blue Amp Media's (BAM) Substack:

Trump labeled Six Democrats in Congress (two Senators, four House members) “traitors” and demanded they be “ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL." Then Trump declared their actions “punishable by DEATH.” The President, the man sworn to uphold and protect the Constitution, is publicly sharing calls for incitement of political execution.

This is not a policy squabble. The six lawmakers, veterans and national-security professionals, released a solemn video to members of the U.S. military: “You can refuse illegal orders...You must refuse illegal orders.” The lawmakers weren't fomenting violence; they were reminding Americans in uniform of their highest duty: to the Constitution.

Since the beginning of the great American experiment through this day, countless cynics have called out democracy a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance. By that measure, Trump’s rise/power are a grim joke.

Read the column on Trump's escalation of violent rhetoric, watch the video, and Subscribe to Blue Amp Media!