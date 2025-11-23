Rep Crow: Trump Can’t Intimidate Me With His Death Threats

Rep. Jason Crow released a recording of some of the threats he received after Felonious Trump called him and five other Democratic members of Congress “TRAITORS” who deserve to be punished by “DEATH!”

What did they do to prompt such an outburst from Trump? No, they didn’t urge an angry mob to attack the U.S. Capitol, unlike Trump, because he couldn’t handle losing the 2020 election and wanted to overturn it. They made a video urging members of the military and intelligence community to refuse illegal orders. Also unlike Trump, each of the six Democrats served either in the military or intelligence.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. — Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) 2025-11-18T13:31:25.167Z

That’s right, Trump went ballistic at the thought of the U.S. military putting the law and the U.S. Constitution over any illegal orders he might spew.

Sadly, his “America First” followers went right along. Crow’s recording includes such messages as: “I hope whoever blows your fucking brains out records it, because I would like to watch,” and “I pray you die today, but not before your family does. I pray they die a painful death. Hey, have a blessed day. And if they do die today, rest assured, I'll be in church this Sunday, because there is a God. Hurry up and die, you worthless fucking traitor.”

Fortunately, Crow is not backing down or backing off. Appearing on MS Now Friday, he said, “I’m a paratrooper. I'm used to being behind enemy lines and being surrounded. This is exactly where I want to be.”

“To lead in this moment right now requires, it requires that we say what needs to be said, that we be bold and we be unafraid, right?” Crow continued. “Fear is contagious, but so is courage. So, I will not be cowed by this president.”

This is exactly what we need in Congress at this moment.

Trump called for my arrest, prosecution, and execution.



Almost immediately, the threats exploded—against me and my office.



All Americans must condemn this political violence.



Listen to some of the actual threats we’ve received: pic.twitter.com/SV9NuxakpQ — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) November 21, 2025