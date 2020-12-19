Rep. Crow Blasts Trump For ‘Creating Barriers’ To Deal With Russian Cyberattacks

Crow painted a terrifying picture of what the Russians got away with and how Trump is making things worse. Crow didn’t have to say the word “collusion” or “treason” but even if it’s “only” shocking negligence and missteps, there isn’t much difference in the result.
We're still getting our arms around it but it seems to have been going on for much of this year, undetected. And in fact, we probably would not have even detected it had not a private cybersecurity company almost stumbled upon the breach and was able to unravel what was happening. But it looks like our own agencies probably wouldn't have been able to detect what was happening. So we have a major problem on our hands and the administration is not doing right now what needs to be done to lead us through this crisis.
Breathtaking is right. The breach is both wide and deep.
So what we believe the adversary did here was they created a back door in a widely-used software system that was used to manage IT systems. And we think that almost 20,000 different entities, both private companies and government agencies, downloaded and used that software and might have back doors into their system. And that back door would allow the adversary here to have complete, unfettered access to everything within their IT network. It's extremely dangerous and it's going to be very difficult to even stop it. We think that it's probably still ongoing as we sit here, have this discussion, which could be very dangerous not just for our national security and our troops deployed downrange, but for our intelligence community and, of course, our critical, private infrastructure as well.
Trump is doing nothing to interfere with his buddy Putin.
Trump is also creating roadblocks for Joe Biden to step in and take over. CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said the Pentagon has canceled all transition meetings for the second day in a row. The defense secretary claims there was a mutual agreement to reschedule them, she said, but the Biden team says that’s not true.
I'm very concerned about the incoming administration's lack of access to information and how this is going to inhibit their ability to hit the ground running on Day One. It needs to stop. The president needs to lead. Donald Trump needs to step up and do the responsible thing for our national security and start doing these briefings so we can have a safe transition.
Well, good luck with that. Trump seems more interested in fighting Democrats and state electors than anything involving Putin.
Meanwhile, we’ve got Trumpers like Michael Flynn talking up a declaration of martial law in order to “re-run” the election.
Crow had thoughts on that, too.
And I think the other thing, if we're talking about real talk right here, is I think we just have to admit the fact that the president has senior folks around him that do not believe in democracy. They do not believe in enfranchising people and allowing them to vote, and exercising their fundamental democratic rights and Michael Flynn is one of those people. So I don't put any stock in what Michael Flynn is saying. And I do think it's good that our military leaders, those who actually believe in our system and are upholding their oaths to defend democracy are correcting the record.