Kristi Noem On Closing The Border: 'This Is President Donald Trump's Country'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem insisted Sunday that the United States of America was "President Donald Trump's country."
By David EdwardsMarch 9, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem insisted Sunday that the United States of America was "President Donald Trump's country."

During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan noted that border crossings were at a 25-year low.

"There are 6,000 U.S. military personnel working at the border now," Brennan told Noem. "That number could go up to 9,000 by the end of the month."

"How long do you have to keep them there if the numbers are already dropping like this?" the CBS host asked.

"You know, we'll continue the partnership with the Department of Defense, but also we've got partnerships with Commerce, with the Attorney General's office," Noem replied. "We'll keep them there until that border is completely secure, and we see all-time record lows of encounters."

"Our Border Patrol's doing fantastic work, but we're going to keep them there till the whole world gets the message that this isn't Joe Biden's world anymore," she added. "This is President Donald Trump's country where we have a border, where we have laws, and it applies equally to everybody."

"I think that is what is so refreshing, is that we're not picking and choosing winners and losers anymore. Americans have to live by the law, so do those who come to this country."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon