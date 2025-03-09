Kristi Noem On Closing The Border: 'This Is President Donald Trump's Country'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem insisted Sunday that the United States of America was "President Donald Trump's country."

During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan noted that border crossings were at a 25-year low.

"There are 6,000 U.S. military personnel working at the border now," Brennan told Noem. "That number could go up to 9,000 by the end of the month."

"How long do you have to keep them there if the numbers are already dropping like this?" the CBS host asked.

"You know, we'll continue the partnership with the Department of Defense, but also we've got partnerships with Commerce, with the Attorney General's office," Noem replied. "We'll keep them there until that border is completely secure, and we see all-time record lows of encounters."

"Our Border Patrol's doing fantastic work, but we're going to keep them there till the whole world gets the message that this isn't Joe Biden's world anymore," she added. "This is President Donald Trump's country where we have a border, where we have laws, and it applies equally to everybody."

"I think that is what is so refreshing, is that we're not picking and choosing winners and losers anymore. Americans have to live by the law, so do those who come to this country."