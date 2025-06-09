'How Can You Justify It?' CBS Host Grills Kristi Noem On Masked Officers

CBS host Margaret Brennan pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about how she could justify enforcing a no-mask rule on protesters when her officers were allowed to hide their faces.

"President Trump said masks will not be allowed to be worn at protests," Brennan told Noem in a Sunday interview. "Who's going to enforce that and how? And how can you justify it when law enforcement officials have their faces covered?"

"You know, what I would say is that the law is going to be enforced and that what the laws are in this country is what we are doing and our ICE officers and our law officers out there that are in these situations where people have questioned why they have their faces covered," Noem replied. "It's for the safety of those individuals or the work that they're doing as far as protecting their identity, so they can continue to do investigative work."

"But are you tasking the National Guard soldiers with removing masks from protesters?" Brennan asked.

"No," Noem remarked. "National Guard soldiers are there to provide security for operations and to make sure that we have peaceful protests. So, that's what their work is. And I won't get more specific on that just because we never do when it comes to law enforcement operations."

"We're doing the same standard procedures we always do and have for years in this country with our National Guard and with our, you know, law enforcement folks that are on the ground working with these communities," she added.