Greg Gutfeld ‘Jokes’ Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is A ‘Ho’

Greg Gutfeld brought his mean-spirited MAGA comedy (is there any other kind?) to his opening monologue Wednesday night. It was no surprise that all his so-called jokes were mean-spirited attacks on Democrats.

But his “joke” about Rep. Jasmine Crockett took the hate-mongering cake. With his customary smirk, Gutfeld said, “So, last night the pirate ship sailed into D.C. and sacked the place.” He was making some kind of reference to the rogue greatness of Dear Leader and Elon Musk puppet, Donald Trump.

As a large photo of Trump at his address to Congress appeared on screen, Gutfeld added, “You know that ship. It’s the one all Washington has been fearing. And when they yelled, ‘Land ho!’ it wasn’t ‘cause they spotted Jasmine Crockett.” We saw an unflattering screenshot of the congresswoman, grimacing.

The audience laughed loudly.

Gutfeld should have been fired after he advocated, on the air, for a race-based civil war and claimed that “elections don’t work.” Instead, he got a new contract a few months later, presumably with a hefty raise. CEO of Fox News Media Suzanne Scott said at the time, “We are proud to be the home of Greg.”