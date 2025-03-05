Jasmine Crockett Tells Trump: 'Quit Being Putin's Ho'

Jasmine Crockett and Eric Swalwell showed again that they understand the danger America faces. Crockett and Swalwell hit hard after Trump's March 4 speech.
Jasmine Crockett and Eric Swalwell had choice words for the president after Trump's March 4 speech. Crockett said she'd tell the president to "stop being Putin's hoe" when asked what she'd like to say to Trump.

Rep. Crockett is a fierce fighter who doesn't mince words. A few days ago, Crockett called Trump an "enemy of the United States" and apologized to American allies.

Eric Swalwell Fights Back

Rep. Swalwell is a tough fighter who has no problem hitting back at Trump. The California congressman had choice words for the president after the March 4 speech.

Thanks to Call to Activism and Joe Gallina for these two great videos.

