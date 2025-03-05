Jasmine Crockett Tells Trump: 'Quit Being Putin's Ho'

Jasmine Crockett and Eric Swalwell had choice words for the president after Trump's March 4 speech. Crockett said she'd tell the president to "stop being Putin's hoe" when asked what she'd like to say to Trump.

Joe Gallina: If you could tell Donald Trump anything tonight, what would you tell him?



Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Grow a spine and stop being Putin’s hoe. pic.twitter.com/VZu47C4ZAk — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

Rep. Crockett is a fierce fighter who doesn't mince words. A few days ago, Crockett called Trump an "enemy of the United States" and apologized to American allies.

Credit: MSNBC

Eric Swalwell Fights Back

Rep. Swalwell is a tough fighter who has no problem hitting back at Trump. The California congressman had choice words for the president after the March 4 speech.

HELL YEAH: Rep. Eric Swalwell takes the gloves off. When asked what he’d tell Donald Trump to his face, Swalwell replied, “Stop FUCKING with people.”



“These cuts are hurting people's health care, their retirement security, their sense of safety.



You get rid of FBI agents while… pic.twitter.com/b5Jc7nQgjp — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

Thanks to Call to Activism and Joe Gallina for these two great videos.