Rep. Jasmine Crockett asked for unanimous consent to refute Rep. Tim Burchett's laughable claims that Trump's poll numbers were soaring.

They are not. In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, Trump hit his low mark of 40% approval rating.

In her remarks, Ms Crockett hit Congressional Republicans and Trump for being in a cult and bashed DOGE as a fraud which somehow made Rep. Burchett lie in his opening words.

Burchett speaks with a pompous accent that he overplays, but which does not fool Rep. Crockett.

After he finished his time, Rep. Crockett jumped in...

I now recognize Mr. Burchett from Tennessee. BURCHETT: Thank you, Chairlady. I would remind members of both sides of the aisle that President Trump's approval rating is soaring, and last I checked, congressional approval is not, and I think that bears witness. (Some pro-Doge panel members answered some questions, including wanting to go back to the 1990s spending limits.) CROCKETT: Madam Chair, I have a unanimous consent This is just from a couple of hours ago. Trump pivots to distractions as polls show collapsing support for his agenda. Without objection, so ordered. The next one is Donald Trump's approval rating plunges in multiple polls. Without objection, so ordered. The next one, Donald Trump's approval rating new polls show shakeup over Iran bombing. Without objection, so ordered. The next one, Trump's approval rating drops to term low amid Israel-Iran war. Without objection, so ordered.

Marge the fool had to follow procedures and let Rep. Crockett enter the latest polling into the record without comment.