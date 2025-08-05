On Poll Numbers, CNBC Contradicts Trump To His Face

CNBC Pro Trump host Joe Kernen tried to correct a deluded Donald Trump claim that he has a 71% overall approval rating in the country, which is a bald-faced lie.

In a Gallup poll conducted from July 7-21, 37% approved of Trump's job performance which is historically low for his time in office so far. RCP includes every pro-Trump poll in their averages and he's still at around 45%, not freaking 71%

TRUMP: Hey, Becky, I'd like to run, I have the best poll numbers I've ever had.

TRUMP: You know why? Because people love the tariffs, and they love the trade deal, and they love that countries, and they love that foreign countries aren't ripping us off anymore.

KERNEN: The overall poll numbers -

TRUMP: For years they ripped us off, friend and foe.

KERNEN: No, no.

TRUMP: And the friend was worse.

KERNEN: Overall poll numbers you don't.

TRUMP: What?

KERNEN: You don't have the best poll numbers. You don't have the best you ever had in overall poll numbers.

I cited one of those.

TRUMP: I have the best poll numbers I've ever had.

KERNEN: Among Republicans.

TRUMP: I have poll numbers where I'm 71%. I have the best poll numbers-

KERNEN: Those are among Republicans.

TRUMP: No, you've got-

TRUMP: No, no, no =. Among Republicans, I'm at 94% and 95%.

TRUMP: No, I'm talking about generally.

Let me put it this way. There was a gentleman on Harry Emden yesterday on CNN, and he went crazy. Now, you know, you don't put that on, because I think CBS is a shade.

Actually, CNN's a shade better than NBC.

I think NBC is probably the worst of them all.

But if you check CNN tomorrow, watch Harry Emden, and you'll see about the numbers.

But that's okay.

We have to defend ourselves.

Thank you for checking.

But there are other ...

KERNEN: Your haters cite polls that have you down in the 30s, Mr. President.

TRUMP: Yeah, but they're fake polls, Joe. I had a lot of fake polls.

You also have me in the 70s. I have fake polls.

TRUMP: It's Republicans. Fox gives me terrible polls all the time.