Reuters Poll: Americans Reject Trump Sending Troops To American Cities

Trump's approval ratings and his actions are taking big hits in the new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from October 3-7th.

Trump's overall approval rating has dropped to 40% in this most recent poll.

Americans also want the military to stay neutral even as Demented Donald smears the Democratic party as "the enemy within," hoping the military jumps on board his crazy train.

Some 58% of Americans - including seven in 10 Democrats and half of Republicans - think the president should send armed troops only to face external threats, a sign of unease as President Donald Trump increasingly deploys National Guard troops to police American cities, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The poll, which ran Friday through Tuesday, also showed the Republican president's approval rating ticking down to 40% - 1 percentage point lower than in a late September poll, with his rating slipping on his handling of crime and the cost of living for U.S. households. -- Some 83% of respondents said the military "should remain politically neutral and not take a side in domestic policy debates" while 10% said the armed forces should start taking sides and support the president's domestic policy agenda. About one in five Republicans said the military should take the president's side in political debates.

Only 34% of Americans approve of his handling of the economy, which relates to Trump's moronic fascination with tariffs. US farmers are the latest victims feeling his idiocy.

You can bet much of that 34% watches Real America's Voice and Fox News only.

Trump is -9 on immigration, -18 overall performance, and -21pts on the economy since he took office. Let's hope he keeps tanking and sinks the Republican Party with him.