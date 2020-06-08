New CNN Poll: Trump's Approval Ratings In 'Rats Deserting The Sinking Ship' Territory

Go watch the video for the details.

But all you really need to know is that Trump's approval rating is almost down to 35%. And that's the magic number a politician once told me is "rats jumping off the sinking ship" territory. This is the number where there's no longer any political benefit to backing Trump.

We're starting to see prominent Republicans like Colin Powell come out and endorse Joe Biden, and there are rumors that Sen. Jeff Flake (who left) is next.

But you'll know it's over once you see incumbent Republican senators back away from Trump. With these numbers, it will start out as a trickle, but it will soon become a stream.

UPDATE: But it's all fake news, right?

CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting. Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Colin Powell sets a great example for other Republicans and former Republicans by endorsing Biden.



Like I said in @PostOpinions, it is imperative for all current and former Republicans of conscience to follow suit: https://t.co/diy6cV3DIP — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 7, 2020

I just would like to know what other Republicans, many whom I helped elect, will say when their kids or grandkids ask them why they didn’t join @MittRomney? — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) June 8, 2020

Dare I say it? Have we finally reached the Trump tipping point? [Insert sound of me knocking on wood here.] My column: https://t.co/v1TycssGG3 — Jennifer Senior (@JenSeniorNY) June 8, 2020