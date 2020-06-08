Politics
New CNN Poll: Trump's Approval Ratings In 'Rats Deserting The Sinking Ship' Territory

Watch for more prominent Republicans to back away from Trump.
Go watch the video for the details.

But all you really need to know is that Trump's approval rating is almost down to 35%. And that's the magic number a politician once told me is "rats jumping off the sinking ship" territory. This is the number where there's no longer any political benefit to backing Trump.

We're starting to see prominent Republicans like Colin Powell come out and endorse Joe Biden, and there are rumors that Sen. Jeff Flake (who left) is next.

But you'll know it's over once you see incumbent Republican senators back away from Trump. With these numbers, it will start out as a trickle, but it will soon become a stream.

UPDATE: But it's all fake news, right?

