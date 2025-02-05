Zelensky Calls For Tucker Carlson To 'Stop Licking [Putin's] Ass'

Zelensky sat down for a long interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday. It was mostly a sedate affair, unlike the contentious interview Morgan had with Tucker Carlson a few days ago. When Piers Morgan brought up some of Tucker Carlson's criticisms of Zelensky and U.S. funding of weapons for the war, Zelensky's comments grew more agitated and he stopped sounding as much like a politician.

Source: The Independent

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tore into Tucker Carlson for calling him a “dictator” who has banned free elections, telling Piers Morgan on Tuesday that the former Fox News star should “stop licking” Vladimir Putin’s “a**” and “stop working” for the Russian leader. The fiery comeback from the president of Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for nearly three years, followed Carlson’s tense appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored last week that featured the far-right pundit firing off a number of accusations about Zelensky. "The first trait of a dictator is that he is not elected,” Carlson exclaimed while mocking Morgan’s support of the Ukraine leader. “Zelensky is not elected. He has also banned a religious denomination, killed his political opponents, and banned a language group. To me, these all seem like traits of a dictatorship. The governments of the USA and the UK support this dictator.”

Zelensky addressed Carlson's nonsensical criticisms one by one, that Ukraine has free and fair elections, unlike Russia. That the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine was nothing more than a front for Putin in Ukraine, and how odd it would be for people in Ukraine to speak Russian anymore after Russia declared war on Ukraine, and so on.

Once again accusing Carlson of doing the Russian autocrat’s bidding, Zelensky then called for the ex-Fox News host to do more research on his country. “It seems to me that to this journalist, I do not remember his surname, excuse me, Tucker. Yes, yes. Tucker is his name,” he fumed. “It seems to me he needs to more deeply understand what's happening in Ukraine, to stop working for Putin, to stop licking his a**.”

“Tucker needs to stop working for Putin and stop licking his ass,” — Zelensky in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.



Earlier, Morgan published an interview with former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson, who pushed a series of pro-Russian statements. pic.twitter.com/telAp5Ar2w — KyivPost (@KyivPost) February 5, 2025

🥴 "Zelensky is a dictator. He rules with violence," - American "journalist" Carlson pic.twitter.com/WNSWYHEWLU — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) February 1, 2025

The edited version on YouTube is just over 90 minutes long.