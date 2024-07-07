Tucker Carlson Got The Perfect Smackdown From Ukraine

Tucker Carlson is still pretending to be a journalist. He posted on social media this week, “Looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview.” He went on to suggest it was a follow-up to his interview with Vladimir Putin a few months ago because he just wanted to “bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict."
Actually, as MSNBC reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office very publicly revealed there will be no interview - not soon, not ever. For good measure, Zelensky’s spokesman mocked Carlson’s phony journalistic cred (emphases mine).
In a statement in Ukrainian on Facebook, Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov took a swipe at the far-right commentator, telling him to check his sources in Russia’s FSB security service “more carefully.”
“The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there,” Nykyforov said, according to an English translation of the statement.
Nobody should ever treat Carlson as a real journalist. He long ago proved himself an opportunistic liar. Even the Kremlin, which called his Fox News show “essential” to Russian state media, has revealed it considers Tuckums a useful idiot.
Good to see Ukraine giving Carlson exactly the respect he deserves, i.e. none.