Tucker Carlson Got The Perfect Smackdown From Ukraine

Tucker Carlson is still pretending to be a journalist. He posted on social media this week, “Looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview.” He went on to suggest it was a follow-up to his interview with Vladimir Putin a few months ago because he just wanted to “bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict."

Looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview. We’ve been trying for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin in February. The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that’s completely reshaping their country’s position in… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 3, 2024

Actually, as MSNBC reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office very publicly revealed there will be no interview - not soon, not ever. For good measure, Zelensky’s spokesman mocked Carlson’s phony journalistic cred (emphases mine).

In a statement in Ukrainian on Facebook, Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov took a swipe at the far-right commentator, telling him to check his sources in Russia’s FSB security service “more carefully.” “The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there,” Nykyforov said, according to an English translation of the statement.

Nobody should ever treat Carlson as a real journalist. He long ago proved himself an opportunistic liar. Even the Kremlin, which called his Fox News show “essential” to Russian state media, has revealed it considers Tuckums a useful idiot.

Good to see Ukraine giving Carlson exactly the respect he deserves, i.e. none.