Tucker Carlson Got The Perfect Smackdown From Ukraine

Oopsie! Kremlin-darling Carlson isn’t getting that Zelensky interview he teased after all.
Credit: Crooks and Liars screenshot
By NewsHound EllenJuly 7, 2024

Tucker Carlson is still pretending to be a journalist. He posted on social media this week, “Looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview.” He went on to suggest it was a follow-up to his interview with Vladimir Putin a few months ago because he just wanted to “bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict."

Actually, as MSNBC reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office very publicly revealed there will be no interview - not soon, not ever. For good measure, Zelensky’s spokesman mocked Carlson’s phony journalistic cred (emphases mine).

In a statement in Ukrainian on Facebook, Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov took a swipe at the far-right commentator, telling him to check his sources in Russia’s FSB security service “more carefully.”

“The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there,” Nykyforov said, according to an English translation of the statement.

Nobody should ever treat Carlson as a real journalist. He long ago proved himself an opportunistic liar. Even the Kremlin, which called his Fox News show “essential” to Russian state media, has revealed it considers Tuckums a useful idiot.

Good to see Ukraine giving Carlson exactly the respect he deserves, i.e. none.

Discussion

