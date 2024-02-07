Putin Infomercial With Useful Idiot Tucker To Run Tonight

Tucker Carlson is not that stupid. He's just craven, and will do or say anything to increase his own power. That's why he gravitates toward fascists! So naturally, he's in Russia right now to interview Vladimir Putin. Via Politico:

The conservative provocateur and former Fox News anchor said he was interviewing Putin “because it’s our job. We’re in journalism. Our duty is to inform people.”

Carlson — who will be the first American to interview Putin since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago — has repeatedly questioned U.S. support for Kyiv’s war effort.

The TV host, who was ousted by Fox last year, seemed to suggest the interview was yet to take place and did not specify when it would air, but said it would be published “unedited” and “not behind a paywall” on his personal website.

In a social media monologue, Carlson said he had been motivated to sit down with Putin because “the populations of the English-speaking countries” were ill-informed about the war in Ukraine, alleging that was “because no one has told them the truth.”