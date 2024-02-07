Putin Infomercial With Useful Idiot Tucker To Run Tonight

Carlson claims he was the only Western journalist who bothered to ask. The Kremlin promptly slapped that down, saying Carlson’s position “contrasts with that of the traditional Anglo-Saxon media."
By Susie MadrakFebruary 7, 2024

Tucker Carlson is not that stupid. He's just craven, and will do or say anything to increase his own power. That's why he gravitates toward fascists! So naturally, he's in Russia right now to interview Vladimir Putin. Via Politico:

The conservative provocateur and former Fox News anchor said he was interviewing Putin “because it’s our job. We’re in journalism. Our duty is to inform people.”

Carlson — who will be the first American to interview Putin since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago — has repeatedly questioned U.S. support for Kyiv’s war effort.

The TV host, who was ousted by Fox last year, seemed to suggest the interview was yet to take place and did not specify when it would air, but said it would be published “unedited” and “not behind a paywall” on his personal website.

In a social media monologue, Carlson said he had been motivated to sit down with Putin because “the populations of the English-speaking countries” were ill-informed about the war in Ukraine, alleging that was “because no one has told them the truth.”

Yes, we know, Tucker. Just like you did with Viktor Orbán and Hungary. Dictators are just misunderstood!

Meanwhile, two actual journalists -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe’s Alsu Kurmasheva -- are being held in detention in Russia for trying to cover Putin. But you keep preening, Tucker!

