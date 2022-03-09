Putin Propagandist Claims Ukraine Is Bombing Itself

You might remember Maria Butina as the Russian spy who was convicted in the United States and later deported back to Russia, her boyfriend pardoned by Trump. In 2021, she was elected to the State Duma as a member of United Russia. The BBC host here was gobsmacked by her replies, calling her answers "preposterous."

Source: The Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's ex-spy propagandist told the BBC that Jewish Volodymyr Zelensky is a 'Nazi' and that the war 'is going to plan' in an extraordinary showdown with Nick Robinson today.

Maria Butina, who was convicted of working as a foreign agent in the US in 2018, told Radio 4's Today Programme that Russia 'is not bombing citizens'.

And speaking on whether the Ukrainian president is a 'Nazi', the 33-year-old member of the State Duma replied: 'According to his actions, absolutely.'

In response, BBC radio host Robinson pointed out that Zelensky is Jewish and his 'great-grandfather died fighting the Nazis as part of Russia'.

And referring to images of the city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, being flattened by bombs, he asked: 'Are you seriously claiming [civilians] are not under attack from Russia?'