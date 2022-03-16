Russian Brazenly Claims: U.S. Most Easily Manipulated Country In The World

Julia Davis over at The Daily Beast often gives rundowns of what is happening on Russian television, with some of the worst and most popular offenders, such as the show with host Vladimir Soloviev and their version of 60 Minutes, a decidedly dystopian one with host Olga Skabeeva.

As the war in Ukraine worsens, their claims get more outlandish and more brazen. Skabeeva, not exactly the most objective host, has taken to calling Fox's Tucker Carlson a friend, saying “Our acquaintance, the host of Fox News Tucker Carlson, obviously has his own interests⁠—but lately, more and more often, they're in tune with our own." In that respect at least, she's not lying.

Source: Julia Davis/Daily Beast

Appearing on Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev, Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev, known as the Kremlin’s spin doctor, watched a clip of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson—an everyday occurrence in Moscow’s tightly-controlled media environment. Matveychev noted: “There isn’t a single country in the world that is as easily manipulated as America.” He argued: “Here’s what will be on the table after our victory... After Ukraine’s demilitarization is completed... we’re going to raise the stakes... For example, the lifting of all sanctions... The dissolution of NATO, because the presence of NATO in some countries is getting in our way. Extradition of all war criminals... like [Anton] Herashchenko [former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs], Zelensky, [former President of Ukraine Petro] Poroshenko. Extradition of various oligarchs, like [Mikhail] Khodorkovsky.”

Matveychev, known as Putin's spin doctor, went on to say that Russia should demand Alaska back for "reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanctions and the war itself." Just looney tunes stuff.

'We should be thinking about reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanctions and the war itself, because that too costs money and we should get it back,' Matveychev said on Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov. He continued, 'The return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States, and so on.' Solovyov asked if the lawmaker specifically meant Alaska and the former Russian settlement of Fort Ross, California. 'That was my next point. As well as the Antarctic,' Matveychev said. 'We discovered it, so it belongs to us.'