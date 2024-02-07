Kari Lake 'Applauds' Tucker's Interview With Russian Psychopath

Unsurprisingly, Kari Lake told alt-right Pizzagate enthusiast Jack Posobiec that she supports Tucker Carlson interviewing Russian psychopath Vladimir Putin. To be part of the Republican Party today, you have to overlook Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the rape and murder of a massive amount of private citizens, and the bombing of hospitals and apartment buildings. Because, Lake says, she wants the full story as if Putin is capable of telling the truth.

"I'm gonna put the whole interview out because I like seeing a full interview," Lake said. "And what we're seeing with shows like yours, Jack, and Real America's Voice and some of these others we've mentioned, and Tucker is an entire interview."

"If you wanna fast forward, you can," the filter queen continued. "But you can then watch the interview as it played out and make your own assessment of the facts. And this is the problem with nobody being willing to interview Putin."



That's her first lie: Journalists have been trying to interview Putin for years.

"Or if they did, we know it would be some slanted piece," she insisted. "Tucker's gonna go in there, and I have no doubt in my mind he asked tough questions.

I haven't seen the interview yet; it's not out."

"But we deserve to have answers. $200 billion of our money has poured into Ukraine, poured into killing people overseas, poured into yachts for these oligarchs, poured into a lifestyle that we can only imagine is probably horrifying of Zelensky," Lake said. "All of that, and none of us in America are able to find out what Russia's stance on this whole thing is."



I know this will shock you, but Lake said that without offering evidence to back it up. She must have confused that with the 2020 election.

"We only can get what the fake news wants to tell us," Lake said. "I don't know. I'm old enough to handle the truth, and I think everybody else is.

And Americans deserve the truth. Let's see what Putin has to say. Because I don't want to see one more penny of our money going into a war that's already being lost."

"I wanna hear what's happening," she added. "And I don't want it going through the, as I said, the filter, the messed up filter of the fake news.

So I'm looking forward to it, and I applaud Tucker."

Did she just bring up filters? At any rate, Tucker's footsie session with Putin will be out tonight. Putin recently allocated funds to have all Russian property overseas, including property in the former territories of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union returned, starting with Alaska. So, yeah, you can't side with Putin and the U.S.A. You can't be both.