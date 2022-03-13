Tucker Carlson Recognized As Official Mouthpiece For Russian Invasion

Confirming what was long suspected, that the Kremlin actively encourages Russian state media to use clips of Tucker Carlson and Fox News to further their own propaganda.

On the 11th Hour, Stephanie Ruhle interviewed Julia Davis, and said, "Russian State TV is also using clips of Tucker Carlson, why would they do that?"

Davis: "Because he sounds like one of the Kremlin pundits on State TV… They have described him as practically one of their cohosts..."

Source: Mother Jones

On March 3, as Russian military forces bombed Ukrainian cities as part of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of his neighbor, the Kremlin sent out talking points to state-friendly media outlets with a request: Use more Tucker Carlson. “It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally,” advises the 12-page document written in Russian. It sums up Carlson’s position: “Russia is only protecting its interests and security.” The memo includes a quote from Carlson: “And how would the US behave if such a situation developed in neighboring Mexico or Canada?” The document—titled “For Media and Commentators (recommendations for coverage of events as of 03.03)”—was produced, according to its metadata, at a Russian government agency called the Department of Information and Telecommunications Support, which is part of the Russian security apparatus. It was provided to Mother Jones by a contributor to a national Russian media outlet who asked not to be identified. The source said memos like this one have been regularly sent by Putin’s administration to media organizations during the war. Independent media outlets in Russia have been forced to shut down since the start of the conflict.

Apparently, the Chinese are also following Russia's example. Tucker Carlson, a useful idiot for authoritarian regimes everywhere.