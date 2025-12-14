‘Like The Monkees’: GOP Rep Attacks Crockett With Bizarre Analogy

Given the atrocious track record for Republicans this year and the popularity of Rep Jasmine Crockett, naturally, the GOP and Fox had to team up to attack her. Ironically, they chose the inept Rep Tim Burchett and the even more inept Kayeigh McAninny to launch the attack.

MCNINNY: Let's bring in one of Jasmine's colleagues, Republican Congressman Tim Burchett from Tennessee. Congressman Burchett, I mean, I saw a poll, and she's only ahead by 7 points in the primary. James Tallarico, I don't even know who he is, a state representative close behind her. And she doesn't need Republicans, but news flash, Trump won the state by 14 points. She may need a few.

BURCHETT: She may need a lot more than a few. And you're correct about the Hispanic, especially Hispanic males. These folks have come here and they've worked hard. They've done it the right way. They're American citizens. They have jobs, multiple businesses, as several Hispanic folks I know that live here in East Tennessee do. And they are totally disgusted with her and the way she talks.

She's like the Monkees or Hillary Clinton in front of a crowd. You know, the Monkees were a rock and roll band in the '60s and '70s. And it turned out they apparently couldn't play any music or do anything. And they are totally disgusted with her and the way she talks. But then you find out later that's not where she even came from. She's educated. Her family had money. She wasn't some inner city girl that she tries to make herself out to be. So I think Texas will be on to her.

But I would warn people, Beto O’Rourke, when he ran, and he got all that huge left-wing support. And everybody thought it was all these Yankees moving in. But it turned out it was homegrown socialists. And we better start addressing that among our young people because they are getting educated. And my friend AOC does have a degree in economics from a public institution. So I would warn people with that.

MCNINNY: Yeah, Congressman, I mean, I agree. Don't underestimate anyone, even in a state like Texas, which we think is Republican. It is Republican for all intents and purposes.