Polygraph tests aren't reliable, and they aren't admissible in court. How do I know they aren't trustworthy? I lied on one answer. It was for a job at Trump's hotel in New York City a long time ago. The polygraph examiner asked if I ever did drugs. "No," I lied. The examiner told me that the test went well, and that only one answer was suspicious.

It was the one that asked if I've ever killed anyone. The man laughed after I explained that "I've never killed anyone yet." I got the job, and unfortunately met Donald a couple of times when he walked in the restaurant with his first wife. Yeah, I'm old. My first impression of the guy was that he was shallow.

Enter: Homeland Security Secretary and puppy killer Kristi Noem, who told employees that polygraph tests will be used to help crack down on leaks that agency officials say have foiled immigration enforcement plans, Bloomberg Government reports.

Noem last week issued an internal directive that all polygraphs the Department of Homeland Security administers must include a question about unauthorized communications with media and nonprofit organizations, according to a memo described to Bloomberg Government by two people without authorization to speak publicly. Noem cited the “deleterious effects” of leaks on border and interior immigration enforcement and said DHS components that have polygraph programs may use them to assess whether personnel can have initial or continued access to classified information, and whether they’re eligible to hold a sensitive position. “DHS is a national security agency,” spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in an email to Bloomberg Government. “As such, it should and will polygraph personnel.” US Customs and Border Protection is the primary user of polygraphs within DHS, as federal law requires the agency to use the examinations for all law enforcement positions. Noem and White House border czar Tom Homan have blamed alleged leaks for disrupting planned immigration enforcement operations in Colorado and California over the past month.

Donald's mass deportations don't seem to be working out well, and it would reduce economic growth, while shrinking the labor force. It's almost as if he's deliberately sabotaging the United States. At any rate, to the people forced to undergo a polygraph test for the puppy killer, just take a deep breath before each answer. It worked for me. Who knows.