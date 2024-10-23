Listen To The CRAZIEST S*T Trump's EVER SAID In Public!

He's been getting increasingly insane in public (and this, for him, is a high bar).
By Cliff SchecterOctober 23, 2024

Yes, we know Trump played a game of marbles and never got his back. He's been getting increasingly insane in public (and this, for him, is a high bar). Most recently, swaying to Ave Maria + 40 minutes of other songs onstage at a rally.

He was supposed to be taking questions from the crowd. Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, there to moderate, looked like she was half-ready to ask him if he wanted to go for a walk to the gravel pit.

But this most recent one, well, it just says so much about Trump's deep ocean of insecurities, his still being a toddler hoping to get his daddy's approval (spoiler: he never got it).Trump, at this event, you could say, took things to another level. The story he told was bizarre, lewd and it will become legend, because even for Trump this was just patently absurd.

If you want to see more of these videos, go to YouTube and subscribe to Cliff's Edge.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon