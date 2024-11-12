Trump Picks Gov Puppy Killer For Key Role In His Administration

Prissydent-elect Donald Trump has picked South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who penned the book 'No Going Back' that detailed her murdering a puppy, horses, and at least one goat, as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Hey, at least he didn't pick Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Catturd, or Steve Bannon for the role, all of whom allegedly have not shot a dog in the face -- yet.

CNN reports:

Noem will be tapped to take over the agency as two key immigration hardliners — Stephen Miller and Tom Homan — are slated to serve in senior roles, signaling Trump is serious about his promise to crack down on his immigration pledges. With his selection of Noem, Trump is ensuring a loyalist will head an agency he prioritizes and that is key to his domestic agenda. The department saw an immense amount of turmoil the last time Trump was in office. Then, DHS had five different leaders, only two of whom were Senate-confirmed. The agency has a $60 billion budget and hundreds of thousands of employees. Noem, who previously was a South Dakota representative, will now be tasked with overseeing a sprawling agency that oversees everything from US Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the US Secret Service.

Kristi Noem has ZERO experience in homeland security matters. This is dangerous.



Get ready for more Trump picks that don’t make any sense at all. https://t.co/B9RWFQJ1mW pic.twitter.com/Hq8xHPY4Yd — Gabrien Gregory (@GabrienGregory) November 12, 2024

Fuck Kristi Noem…long live Cricket 🐶 pic.twitter.com/NZAgF8l7zJ — X 🇵🇸 (@realXanderXjork) November 12, 2024

Here's a picture of a dog trying to leave the country before Kristi Noem becomes homeland security director. pic.twitter.com/yVhZuxq7gf — Dave Matt (@davematt88) November 12, 2024

Apparently Trump has nominated puppy killer Kristi Noem for Homeland Security Secretary….remember she thought Texas was part of the 13 original colonies….always picking the best people pic.twitter.com/ZRhYwyvmZj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2024

Wait a minute



KRISTI NOEM



SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY???



THE PUPPY, GOAT AND HORSE KILLER??



In charge of FEMA?? — Luna Luvgood ✨💥✨ (@LunaLuvgood2020) November 12, 2024

The next four years are going to be a shit show, but at least we can laugh our asses off when MAGA realizes that Trump's policies will affect them, too, and not just the people that hate (that's us!).