Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved - I do not expect the house to fall - but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing, or all the other." -- Abraham Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois June 16, 1858
By driftglassMarch 7, 2025

On this day in 1969, Abraham Lincoln beamed aboard the USS Enterprise to help Kirk and Spock fight space fascists.

Everyone is entitled to my own opinion: What the fuck was that?

Mock Paper Scissors: The Adventures of TariffMan!

Press Watch: The White House press corps needs to prove its value if it wants people to care about its fate.

Attention space nerds! NASA Turns Off 2 Voyager Science Instruments to Extend Mission.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

