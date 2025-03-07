PATHETIC: GOP Senators Beg Elon To Let Them Have A Say In Cuts

I didn't even know where to begin with this insane ball of crap in yesterday's edition of Jeff Bezos' Big Swinging Dick. I mean, imagine being the reporters who had to work on this AND PRETEND EVERYTHING IS NORMAL. Nothing about this is normal. Elon Musk holding an audience with Republican senators where they're basically asking his permission to have input on all the pillaging he's done? Hoo boy.

And of course the Bezos bozos write this story without hammering home the obvious: Musk is offering to fix anything that's upsetting the REPUBLICAN senators with a phone call. He even promises to set up some kind of hotline for them.

By the way, Musk's cuts meet what any smart lawyer should recognize as meeting the "arbitrary and capricious" standard. When applying this standard, courts take a so-called "hard look" at the agency's decision-making process, examining whether the agency considered enough relevant factors, provided a rational explanation for its choice, and didn't rely on unsupported assumptions.

Like, I don't know, maybe saying millions of people are collecting Social Security checks on the same number?

Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo sums it up via his Backchannel newsletter: