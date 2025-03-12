They're So Shocked When We Accuse Them Of What They're Doing!

The White House tried to clean up the mess yesterday after Elon Musk made a whoopsie and let slip that Social Security and Medicare were his next targets for the chainsaw. Via The Daily Beast:

On Monday, Musk told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, “So, the waste and fraud in entitlement spending, which is all of the—which is most of the federal spending is entitlements. So, that’s the big one to eliminate.”

Musk’s implication suggesting cuts to federal spending on government entitlement programs—the largest of which are Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid—went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, however, Donald Trump’s White House issued a press release saying that there were no plans to cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid—while still defending Musk and targeting journalist Jake Sherman instead.

“The Trump Administration will not cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid benefits,” the statement said. “President Trump himself has said it (over and over and over again).”

“Elon Musk didn’t say that, either. Fake Sherman is lying again)"