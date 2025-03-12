They're So Shocked When We Accuse Them Of What They're Doing!

Musk and Yambo indignantly clutch their pearls over Social Security cuts: "Why, I never! How dare you?"
By Susie MadrakMarch 12, 2025

The White House tried to clean up the mess yesterday after Elon Musk made a whoopsie and let slip that Social Security and Medicare were his next targets for the chainsaw. Via The Daily Beast:

On Monday, Musk told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, “So, the waste and fraud in entitlement spending, which is all of the—which is most of the federal spending is entitlements. So, that’s the big one to eliminate.”

Musk’s implication suggesting cuts to federal spending on government entitlement programs—the largest of which are Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid—went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, however, Donald Trump’s White House issued a press release saying that there were no plans to cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid—while still defending Musk and targeting journalist Jake Sherman instead.

“The Trump Administration will not cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid benefits,” the statement said. “President Trump himself has said it (over and over and over again).”

“Elon Musk didn’t say that, either. Fake Sherman is lying again)"

A hit dog hollers, as they say. Someone stepped on that DOGE's tail!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon