'It's So Obvious What He Was Doing': Fox's Kilmeade Carries Water For Musk's Nazi Salute

Fox's Brian Kilmeade and Charly Arnolt served up a big heaping helping of whataboutism and false equivalences while lying about Musk's multiple Nazi salutes at Trump's inauguration last week. Never mind that Musk is openly embracing the Nazis in Germany this week, or that the neo-Nazis themselves were thrilled with Musk, Kilmeade and Arnolt want us to believe Musk was just "sending his heart out to the crowd."

ARNOLT: We've got more fear mongering from the Democrats, claiming Elon Musk made a Nazi arm gesture at the inaugural parade on Monday.

Now we know if there's one person to call the BS on stuff like this, it's going to be Joe Rogan, and that's exactly what he did on his podcast this week. Listen.

ROGAN: This is why they want to conflate and they always wanna pretend that everyone's Hitler. The the problem with that is it just after a while, it's a crying wolf and people are like, oh, this is a *** game you're playing and you're just using it as an excuse. Elon's talked about this a lot, about, and he's he's absolutely correct, is that people use, woke ideology as an excuse to be an *** it's really just people that are *** that are attaching themselves to things that make them feel righteous. And so they wrap themselves in this idea to, to give them virtue, and to allow them to say the most awful things about other people that have different perspectives.

KILMEADE: Charly, for one, it's so obvious what he was doing. I love you...

ARNOLT: Sending his heart out to the crowd.

KILMEADE: Absolutely.

ARNOLT: And and he talks with his hands a lot. We know that.

KILMEADE: Right. And the thing is, you watch him jump up on the stage and you see his belly, you know, you know the guy gets pumped up when he's front of a crowd, which is amazing to me to have everything he accomplished. He loves the applause.

Number two, there's pictures of Macron with his hand out like this.

ARNOLT: Thank you.

KILMEADE: Elizabeth Warren doing the same thing.



ARNOLT: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris. They're all doing the exact and are they making Nazi gestures? No one even says a word about them. It's a complete double standard.

KILMEADE: You saw Senator Chris Murphy bring it up on the Senate in the Senate committee hearing and ask Elise Stefanik that. It is a joke.