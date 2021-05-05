Media Bites
Brian Kilmeade Tries To 'Correct' 6th Grader Who Says Biden's Doing A Good Job

This is beyond awful.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade embarrassed himself when couldn't handle a 6th grade student saying President Biden is doing a great job trying to reopen schools.

Having a panel of children on a political show to be used as right-wing propaganda tools about COVID is despicable in and of itself..

Talk about trying to indoctrinate our youth.

President Biden went to Virginia with the First Lady and "visited an elementary school and community college in Virginia on Monday to promote the President's sweeping economic proposals and how they would benefit schools if signed into law."

Fox & Friends producers thought it was a great idea to interview three students around the country (From sixth, eighth, and ninth grades) to ask how much they’re learning through online classes.

Even children and young teens are being used as COVID pawns of opposition research on Fox News.

When the short video ended between POTUS and FLOTUS, and a student said they liked online learning, Kilmeade sighed, "Yeah, good luck with that."

Mason Seder made news in March of this year when he went in front of his school board at McCall Elementary in Center City, who said he wanted to go back to school. Kilmeade introduced him nicely and said Mason was on before so they thought they had a solid ally for TraitorTrump.

Kilmeade was yelling that everybody should be back in school already and claimed what was happening to them "was nuts!"

Kilmeade sounded like a psycho parent at his kids sporting event yelling at the coach, other parents, the umpires, players on the other team.

Towards the end of the segment Kilmeade asked Mason what he missed most about not being in school.

Mason said he misses his friends the most but he thinks we are getting very close to go back to school.

And then he broke the Fox News propaganda bubble.

Mason said, "I think we are very, very close getting back to school. And I think that the way that our new president is handling things is a very good way and we would not have gone to this if it were still the last president."

Kilmeade shot back, "Really? That’s hard to believe because the last president was saying I want every kid back in school.”

What a schmuck. TraitorTrump said a lot of things, most of them contemptible, but failed utterly in actually implementing anything to combat the pandemic and its effects on our school system.

Kilmeade should be derided non-stop for his behavior with these students. If they were in college and he disagreed with them, fine. But to scold a 6th grade on television who refused to lavish praise on TraitorTrump is unforgivable.

It makes you think that these kids were prepped before the segment to praise Donald Trump.

Trump and FoxQ got unexpectedly owned by a child.

But even that should have never happened.

