Fox And Friends Host Endorses Biden's National COVID Strategy?

Brian Kilmeade wants everyone "on the same page" with COVID regulations. We can't wait for him to endorse Biden's national strategy for the Coronavirus.
By Frances Langum
Wow Brian Kilmeade is dumb.

This only one of a series where the Fox and Friends host goes on a mini-rant about a common sense solution to a problem facing the United States, only to agree with Democrats and not be aware that he did so.

The latest instance? Why are there so many differing responses, based on geography, to the COVID19 crisis?

BRIAN KILMEADE: Even in my town, there's one county, that is playing sports. One mile away, they're not allowed to play sports. In certain areas, they're saying "play sports with masks." In club sports, they're saying, "don't play sports with masks." In some schools, they say you go back to school. In other schools, we're not going to test. In other schools, we're going to test, but everyone goes back full-time. We gotta get on the same page and stop using politics for school and business.

You mean, like a NATIONAL TESTING AND REOPENING STRATEGY, Brian?

