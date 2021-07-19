Brian Kilmeade Trending: 'Not Government's Job' To Keep You Safe

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade was furious that the Biden administration is coming down on Big Tech for not doing enough to stop the spread of COVID disinformation.

The Fox News host was livid that the federal government is actually trying to saves lives during a pandemic.

Usually, Fox News loves any attacks against attack Big Tech -- their own talking points promote the fictitious cancel culture meme, but only Republicans are allowed to criticize social media.

When it comes to stopping conspiracy theories about COVID being platformed on big tech, hold the horses, it's suddenly a First Amendment issue.

Kilmeade said, "If you didn't get a vaccination that's your choice, but if you did, I did and they did (pointing to his co-hosts) you should not wear a mask."

Okay, Doctor Brian. During a pandemic, vaccinations have always been mandated in our history, even for children to get into schools, but whatevs.

Kilmeade then went much farther down the dark road of QAnon lovers and made the most ridiculous analogy I've seen from Fox News (today).

"And if you want to go cliff diving this weekend, you don't have to check with me. It seems a little dangerous but I'm not going to judge you. and if you want to put yourself in danger If you feel as though this is not something for you don't do it. But don't affect my life.," he ranted.

Cliff diving isn't contagious that then gets people sick and dead, jackass. Just like riding a motorcycle down a steep hill at full speed when it's raining. That's a personal choice that has no physical consequences against your fellow man and woman.

Co-host Steve Doocy once again had to sound like the voice of reason to these muppets.

"99% of people who are dying are unvaccinated," Doocy said.

"That's their choice!" Kilmeade yelled.

"They don't want to die. The administration and the government is saying we need the mask mandates to protect the unvaccinated," Doocy reasoned.

Kilmeade screamed, "That's not their job, it's not their job to protect anybody!!!"

"Protecting Americans is not our job" would be a surprise slogan to government agencies the CDC, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Murdoch's murder channel is living up to itself with this screed.

What is their job, Brian? Act like Traitor Trump and let people get infected and die for political gain?

Go to hell, you bloody bastard.

All police forces, all fire depts & rescue units, & EMS, CDC, NIH, etc etc. All of these are govt entities. We pay taxes to fund these services to protect us. It should not only be expected, but demanded. — Suzanne W- Fully vaccinated! 💉💉❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@TwitZanne) July 19, 2021

That pesky Preamble. You know, the one that mentions general Welfare. pic.twitter.com/641SWqjOU4 — SGoodyTX 🤘😷 (@TxGoody) July 19, 2021