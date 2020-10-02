Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Brian Kilmeade: Now Trump Has Time To Study For Second Debate

If you are looking for some comic relief today, go no further than Fox and Friends.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

It's a symptom of my employment here at Crooks and Liars that my husband woke me last night to make sure I knew Mango and Mrs. Mango had the Covid.

It's also a symptom of my employment here at Crooks and Liars that my first thought this morning was, "I wonder what incredibly stupid thing Brian Kilmeade will say about that on Fox and Friends?"

I was not disappointed.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Byron, something else. Think about the president running the country doing the campaign. He's a one-man machine. He doesn't have a lot of surrogates outside of his family doing a lot of the work that he can do. This is also an opportunity to recalibrate, strategize, prepare for the second debate. Go over your tapes. Go over the policies, study your opponent. That could be this forced study time, forced reflex time. And maybe, you know, brainstorm.

BYRON YORK: Yeah. You are absolutely right. It could be.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.