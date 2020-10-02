Brian Kilmeade: Now Trump Has Time To Study For Second Debate

It's a symptom of my employment here at Crooks and Liars that my husband woke me last night to make sure I knew Mango and Mrs. Mango had the Covid.
It's also a symptom of my employment here at Crooks and Liars that my first thought this morning was, "I wonder what incredibly stupid thing Brian Kilmeade will say about that on Fox and Friends?"
I was not disappointed.
BRIAN KILMEADE: Byron, something else. Think about the president running the country doing the campaign. He's a one-man machine. He doesn't have a lot of surrogates outside of his family doing a lot of the work that he can do. This is also an opportunity to recalibrate, strategize, prepare for the second debate. Go over your tapes. Go over the policies, study your opponent. That could be this forced study time, forced reflex time. And maybe, you know, brainstorm.
BYRON YORK: Yeah. You are absolutely right. It could be.