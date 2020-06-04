Idiot Brian Kilmeade Says John Lennon 'Would Not Be Safe In NYC Right Now'

This is only a ten-second clip, but really, you don't need "context" to see what an idiot Brian Kilmeade is.

Making some "point" about dangerous! Antifa! protestors! (points off, Brian, for neglecting to fit in Benghazi Solyndra Fast and Furious Uranium One Christmas card lists tan suit Seth Rich baby parts her emails Sydney Blumenthal and the tarmac!) Kilmeade criticized New York Mayor Bill De Blasio on Thursday morning’s show:

BRIAN KILMEADE: [de Blasio] wants you to hum "Imagine" by John Lennon... John Lennon wouldn’t be safe in this city right now. He’d be hiding in his apartment.

Every other person in the universe remembers that in 1980, John Lennon was murdered by a white southerner who flew into New York City specifically to shoot John Lennon.

@foxnation he was assassinated in New York you asshat. — Mary Bartula (@Marypop987) June 4, 2020

I'm convinced they keep Kilmeade on the show to make Doocey look like the smart one. — Heisenberg (@atheist_in_nc) June 4, 2020

Dude has like fifty pages of the Lennon biography left and he is in for a huge surprise — molly, trash superstar (@chainchompist) June 4, 2020