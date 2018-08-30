Brian Kilmeade 'Befuddled' By Sarah Palin Not Invited To McCain Funeral

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday said he was flummoxed by Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) decision not to invite Sarah Palin, his 2008 running mate, to his funeral.

People reported this week that Palin and President Donald Trump had not been extended invitations to the late senator’s funeral services. Palin’s performance in the 2008 presidential race is widely considered to have contributed to McCain’s loss.

On Thursday’s edition of Fox & Friends, Kilmeade seemed to be confounded by the news.

“I don’t get that,” Kilmeade said. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Fox & Friends co-hosts Ed Henry and Ainsley Earhardt stared silently at the camera instead of offering an explanation to Kilmeade.


