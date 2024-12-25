Merry Christmas From Karoli And The Granddogs!

How is it already the end of 2024? Yet here we are and my 14th year here at C&L is just about done, so I figured I'll wish you all a MerryChristmasHappyHanukkahHappyHolidays message from me and my granddogs.

That little black and white one at the top is Tako, my northern California granddog. He's clearly starting the party early, if that champagne glass toy is any indication.

Sully, dressed for success Credit: A Kuns Violet in her new domain

Violet and Sully, my other two granddogs, moved to Michigan this summer after their parents got married in September. They live in a lovely house with a back yard dogs only dream about. I was concerned about Violet making that drive all the way back, but she did well!

Her parents are busy getting ready to bring my first grandchild into the world next year!

It's been a rough year. My father-in-law passed in January and my mother passed in February, so it looked like the year was going to be bleak, but my kids came through with an engagement for one and a wedding for the other, even if the wedding did mean I was surrendering one of them to Michigan. At least he took all his drums (well, mostly all) with him.

And then there was the election, which I still can't quite reconcile with reality. On the one hand, I knew electing Kamala was going to be a real stretch but I wasn't really expecting it to be out of reach. And yet, here we are.

At any rate, the one constant in my life has been our amazing staff here at Crooks and Liars and our community. I read lots of your comments and you all are great.

In the coming year, I expect we'll have to find new ways of dealing with the fascism everyone seems to be enabling, and it will be your support and participation that gives us a reason to look at it with eyes wide open.

Thank you all for your support and community this past year. Love to you all, and wishes for a peaceful holiday.

- Karoli