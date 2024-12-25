Happy Holidays From Red Painter!

Buckle up, friends...it is going to be a bumpy one. 2025 is not going to start off the way we had hoped, but I want to share some of my thoughts (and a personal reflection) as we enter this tumultuous year.

Many of you got to know me in The Bad Place...starting about 10 years ago...when my son was 8. I called him "8" when tweeting about him. Then 9. Then 10...well, guys, he is almost 18. Yes, he is almost legally an adult. Which means that 2025 will be one filled with a huge change for MY HOME:

COLLEGE.

Yes, my tiny little child (he is actually 6 feet tall) who still needs rides (he actually has his own car) and needs my money (ok, that is partly still true) is going to be LEAVING ME IN AUGUST for college. Which college is still TBD - he got into 2 already (his safety and his dream school). We are still waiting on 4 more decisions to come in. But his dream school is 8 LONG HOURS AWAY (I could drive there in 6 hours if I needed to - do not tell the police that, thanks bestie).

I am processing how to deal with this. For 18 years my home has just been my kid and I...and a lot of plants. And soon it will just be me and my plants. And that is a huge shift. I am not sure what that means for me - do I move? Do I get a dog? Do I join a walking club (no, I will not do that).

Anyhow, here is my advice (to myself and you all) about how we will collectively get through the next year (or 4):

1. Reflect, Don't Ruminate: Take some time to reflect on the past year without getting caught in negative thoughts. Acknowledge accomplishments, challenges, and growth, and let go of any guilt or regret.

2. Set Realistic Expectations: Avoid placing unrealistic expectations on yourself for the new year. Set small, achievable goals.

3. Practice Gratitude: Remind yourself of the positives in your life.

4. Establish Healthy Routines: Start small - take 15 minute walks. Eat a banana a day. Drink more water. It adds up.

5. Take Breaks from Social Media: I think we all could do more of this. I closed my twitter in November. Best thing I ever did.

6. Connect with Others: Spend more time with friends and family - virtually through text or phone...or in person.

7. Engage in Relaxation Practices: Meditation, deep breathing or even yoga can really help lower blood pressure and make you feel more calm. Tons of free videos on youtube (I love Yoga with Adrienne, personally).

8. Practice Time Management: I know, this is easier said than done. Making a list of things you need to do and then knocking a few simple things off can be really satisfying. And what you can't do that day, bump to the next.

9. Stay Flexible: Learning to roll with the punches and adapt is a crucial skill, especially this coming year. Resilience is key.

10. Seek Professional Support If Needed: No shame in talking to someone. Therapy, religious leader, whatever you feel works. If you feel unwell physically, you see a Doctor. Similarly, if you feel unwell mentally or emotionally, seek help.

2025 will be a tough year. Focus on keeping your mind and body healthy and strong.

And wish ME luck as I venture off into the new realm of Empty Nesting.