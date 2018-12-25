Happy Howlidays!

So this is Christmas.

I will admit that holidays don't hold much significance for me. They never really did and it is more so now that my family is gone on to the next stage of life.

But that does not mean I am without family., just no blood relatives. I have my beautiful, wonderful wife of 19 years. As well as my blog families. I have these wonderful people her at C & L who I love as much as I would any brothers and sisters. Even Red, who can be quite a brat.

I also have my brother-in-blog, Jeff Simpson, over at Cognitive Dissidence.

I also have you, gentle reader, whether it's here or at my other site. All 7.3 of you mean the world to me.

Another big part of my new family are our two boys, the Hellhounds.

Beau, who is seen here with Sandy Paws, auditioning to be the first reindog:

Beau rescued me three years ago and my life has never been the same since. He has well-earned his title of Hellhound, having already destroyed a recliner and a couch. But I also have never had a dog in my life that has shown me as much love, friendship and devotion as this 75 pound hound.

And a year later, Lou came in to rescue all three of us - my wife, Beau and I. He is here with Sandy Paws, pretending to be a pupsettia:

Lou is as loving to my wife as Beau is to me. But most importantly, even though they are polar opposites of each other personality-wise, they are true brothers and do everything together.

So whatever holiday you and your loved ones celebrate, or if like me, you don't celebrate any, I hope that your days are filled with much love and joy as ours are everyday.