How Was Your Christmas?

Merry Christmas and wishing everyone a very happy end to 2019.
Thanks for reading Crooks and Liars and supporting our work here.
Open thread below...
Merry Christmas and wishing everyone a very happy end to 2019.
Thanks for reading Crooks and Liars and supporting our work here.
Open thread below...
For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!