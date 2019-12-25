Misc
How Was Your Christmas?

Everyone here at Crooks and Liars wishes you and yours the best now and in the coming year...
By Frances Langum
Merry Christmas and wishing everyone a very happy end to 2019.

Thanks for reading Crooks and Liars and supporting our work here.

Open thread below...


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

