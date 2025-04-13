Van Orden Believes Screaming Lies Makes Them More Believable

During a hearing in the House Agricultural Committee to discuss a bill that would cut $230 billion from food aid programs like SNAP, Rep. Drunken Van Orden (MAGA-The nearest tavern) started screaming at Dr. Diane Schanzenbach, a Northwestern University professor who studies nutrition and health programs:

And the same people that told you during the last budgetary cycle that Republicans are going to cut Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, WIC, SNAP, they lied to you. They lied openly to the American public. They're the same people that lied to you and are fear-mongering with hungry children and those most in need in our country and it's unacceptable and it's despicable. This should be a nonpartisan committee. They're lying. I'm over it. Stop it.

Pro tip for DVO: The theatrics and performative bullshit doesn't make you more believable. Nor does screaming make the lies you are spewing any less false. And all this is especially true when your faux outrage is aimed at someone who is trying to help people, which is more than can be said for any Republican, and doubly so for drunken insurrectionists.