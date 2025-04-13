Van Orden Believes Screaming Lies Makes Them More Believable

Rep. Drunken Van Orden screamed at a witness during a hearing while falsely denying Republicans wanted to cut food stamps and other economic support programs.
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 13, 2025

During a hearing in the House Agricultural Committee to discuss a bill that would cut $230 billion from food aid programs like SNAP, Rep. Drunken Van Orden (MAGA-The nearest tavern) started screaming at Dr. Diane Schanzenbach, a Northwestern University professor who studies nutrition and health programs:

And the same people that told you during the last budgetary cycle that Republicans are going to cut Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, WIC, SNAP, they lied to you. They lied openly to the American public. They're the same people that lied to you and are fear-mongering with hungry children and those most in need in our country and it's unacceptable and it's despicable. This should be a nonpartisan committee. They're lying. I'm over it. Stop it.

Pro tip for DVO: The theatrics and performative bullshit doesn't make you more believable. Nor does screaming make the lies you are spewing any less false. And all this is especially true when your faux outrage is aimed at someone who is trying to help people, which is more than can be said for any Republican, and doubly so for drunken insurrectionists.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon