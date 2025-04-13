Naval Academy Library: Maya Angelou Out, Mein Kampf In

Following orders from the co-White Supremacists-in-Command, old drunken Pete Hegseth ordered the Naval Academy Library to go through and get rid of any books that don't promote white supremacy.

As a result, Maya Angelou is out. But they have not one, but two, copies of Mein Kampf. Also in is The Bell Curve, which argues that due to genetics, minorities are less intelligent. However, another book criticizing The Bell Curve is banished. The only surprise is that they didn't special order any books about Putin.

As a result, 400 books are gone, although they were originally looking at more than twice that number:

Political appointees in the Department of the Navy’s leadership decided which books to remove. A look at the list showed that antiracists were targeted, laying bare the contradictions in the assault on so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies. “Initially, officials searched the Nimitz Library catalog, using keyword searches, to identify books that required further review,” Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, a Navy spokesman, said in a statement on Friday. “Approximately 900 books were identified during the preliminary search. Departmental officials then closely examined the preliminary list to determine which books required removal to comply with directives outlined in executive orders issued by the president.” “This effort ultimately resulted in nearly 400 books being selected for removal from the Nimitz Library collection,” he added.

These book bans are really acts of futility. Not many people ignorant enough to think that are able to read anyway and would never be caught dead in a library or a bookstore.

But it once again proves white supremacists aren't supreme after all.