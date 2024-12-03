Mayer: More Pete Hegseth Stories 'Coming Out Of The Woodwork'

Jane Mayer of the New Yorker appeared on the Rachel Maddow show last night to talk about the bombshell story about Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, and she dropped this little tidbit.

"We gave Hegseth two days basically to respond, and they have not denied a single thing in this report, so they just said no, after being given very careful questions," she said.

"The other thing I would like to say is just that it has been almost a day since this story came out, and my phone has been ringing off the hook. I have been hearing from many more people who work with Pete Hegseth, who have come out of the woodwork to say they, too, have stories along the same lines.

"Stories of just drinking himself into sort of oblivion. All of which I think is, you know, I have got nothing against people having a good time in life, but it is when you combine it with running the Defense Department that it really does get to be an alarming picture."