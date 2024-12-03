WTF? An Invisible Raptor?

Okay, sure thing, no problem.
An invisible raptor?
Well Go USA Entertainment brings the new.
After a top-secret experiment goes wrong, a hyper-intelligent invisible raptor escapes the lab and begins wreaking havoc in the surrounding neighborhood. When the creature’s identity is uncovered, it soon becomes clear that a disgraced paleontologist—alongside his ex-girlfriend, an unhinged amusement park security guard, and a local celebrity chicken farmer—is the town’s only hope for surviving the raptor’s ravenous rampage.
IO9 exclaims: "Did that invisible raptor just steal and fire a shotgun? Yes. Yes, it did."
I guess they saved on CGI effects for sure.
See any other off the wall movies lately?
Open thread.