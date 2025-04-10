New York Times Gets One Headline Right, At Last

Trump goes for retribution for LIES. And for Trump, anyone who said the 2020 election was not stolen? That's treason!
By Susie MadrakApril 10, 2025

Wonders never cease.

NY Times actually used “lie” in a headline

Oliver Willis (@owillis.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T11:48:17.161Z

The Snowflake-in-Chief is now targeting two former appointees over their criticism of his actions, stripping their security clearances and opening federal probes of their tenures. Via Politico:

The directives that Trump signed on Wednesday order the Justice Department to scrutinize Chris Krebs, who ran Trump’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and former senior Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor.

[...] A president ordering investigations of specific individuals whom he considers to be his political enemies is a remarkable breach of the traditional wall of separation between the White House and the Justice Department. Under that norm of separation, criminal investigations are supposed to be insulated from political pressure, but Trump has repeatedly scorned the notion of DOJ independence. Making Wednesday’s action even more remarkable, and perhaps unprecedented, is that Trump used the formal power of executive orders to effectively brand two individuals as subjects of criminal investigations.

Krebs, who was the administration’s top cybersecurity official responsible for election security, was fired by Trump via tweet after he had asserted shortly after President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 that “in every case of which we are aware, these claims [of fraud] either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.” He had also authorized a joint statement by CISA and other stakeholder groups that said the election was secure and that there was no indication of votes being changed or stolen, which angered Trump.

[...] The order signed by Trump labeled Krebs “a significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his Government authority.” As he signed the order on Wednesday stripping Krebs’ security clearance and opening an investigation into his activities, Trump repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

“It was proven by so many different ways in so many different forms,” Trump said. “We’re going to find out about this guy too, because this guy is a wise guy.”

He's also making vast cuts to the cybersecurity agency, which also helps states with election security. Gee, I wonder why?

But wait, there's more! He accused Miles Taylor, who famously penned an anonymous op-ed warning about Trump's incompetence, accusing him of actual treason.

Trump on Wednesday called Taylor a “traitor,” even as he insisted that the former DHS chief of staff played a minimal role in his first administration.

“I barely remember him. Somebody that went out and wrote a book and said all sorts of terrible things that were all lies,” Trump said in the Oval Office Wednesday. “I think he’s guilty of treason.”

