Kash Patel Out As Director Of ATF, Didn't Bother Showing Up

Apparently he just stopped coming to the office.
By Susie MadrakApril 10, 2025

So Trump booted FBI Director Kash Patel as the interim head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, replacing him with Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, according to leakers. Via the Washington Post:

Driscoll will simultaneously hold both the top roles at ATF and the Army. It’s an unusual setup that Patel also had, serving as both FBI director and acting ATF director. The Justice Department oversees ATF.

The people familiar with the adjustments said they were not informed about why the Trump administration made the change. When announcing the leadership shake-up to ATF officials on Wednesday, the Justice Department said Patel had actually been removed as ATF director a few days after he was sworn in to the position in late February, according to a person familiar with the briefing

Senior ATF leadership had not been informed that Patel was removed, according to multiple people familiar with the operations of the agency. The ATF issued a news release on Tuesday about a policy change that quoted Patel as the agency’s acting director.

FBI Director Kash Patel has been quietly removed as the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after he stopped showing up to facilities there, according to a report.

Patel, who remains in his FBI role, had not been “seen inside an ATF facility for weeks.”

FBI Director Kash Patel Removed as Acting Head of ATF After Ghosting Role

In this video, we explore how FBI Director Kash Patel quietly vanished from his ATF post—only to be replaced by the Army Secretary in a silent takeover of federal gun enforcement.
