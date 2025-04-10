Kash Patel Out As Director Of ATF, Didn't Bother Showing Up

So Trump booted FBI Director Kash Patel as the interim head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, replacing him with Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, according to leakers. Via the Washington Post:

Driscoll will simultaneously hold both the top roles at ATF and the Army. It’s an unusual setup that Patel also had, serving as both FBI director and acting ATF director. The Justice Department oversees ATF.

The people familiar with the adjustments said they were not informed about why the Trump administration made the change. When announcing the leadership shake-up to ATF officials on Wednesday, the Justice Department said Patel had actually been removed as ATF director a few days after he was sworn in to the position in late February, according to a person familiar with the briefing

Senior ATF leadership had not been informed that Patel was removed, according to multiple people familiar with the operations of the agency. The ATF issued a news release on Tuesday about a policy change that quoted Patel as the agency’s acting director.