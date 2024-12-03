Nick Fuentes Mocks Men For Not Wanting To Rape Women

What's for dinner, Donald?
By John AmatoDecember 3, 2024

Trump's former dinner guest and a leader of the Neo-Nazi movement went on a misogynistic and violent jag against the rights of women in sexual assault.

This is not unlike him, but he's also reveled in his delight of taking over the MAG GOP.

FUENTES: A sweet, nice, little guy that isn't threatening, that isn't gonna rape her.

A sweet, nice, innocent, little guy... with his hands between his legs, who isn't gonna rape her.

I would never rape you.

You're too beautiful.

I would never beat the fuck out of you.

I would never hit you over the head with a boulder and drag you to my cave as my concubine.

I love you too much.

Aww, shucks!

The MAGA movement has put these crimes and abuses at the forefront of the psyche of the US public.

And not in a good way.

