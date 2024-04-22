Nick Fuentes: Conservatives Dominate Women Without Rape Or Murder

He said what now? Trump is counting on people like Fuentes.
By John AmatoApril 22, 2024

Trump's Mar-A-Lago dinner party guest and Neo-Nazi Christian nationalist Nick Fuentes ranted about how the conservative moment is now dominated by women who aren't in fear of their lives any longer.

NICK FUENTES: Even these toughest guys or those that pretend to be the most tough or the most masculine? They've got their dumb bitch wife right behind them in their ear.

And we both know that guy is never going to punch her in the face, he's never going to kill her... There's, it's just like the woman knows that's not even in the cards. It's not in the deck, okay?

She's going to open up that pack of cards and it's not in there.

Zero percent chance, okay? It's never going to happen.

He's never going to cheat, there's no rape there's no, in other words there's no there's no actually male power coming from the man.

Like the man is not a beast... the man is not an animal... he doesn't have power, because he would never abuse whatever power that he has, and therefore he doesn't have it.

And so because the woman knows the man [she] totally doesn't fear him, doesn't feel completely comfortable and kind of bored with him, she doesn't ever really respect him.

And that's when the power dynamic, I think, changes.

This is as ultra-misogynist and hateful as a rant can be. Trump is counting on his vote and other creeps like him.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon