Boston Archdiocese Admonishes Pastor To Remove ICE Message From Manger

Calling it a "politically divisive display," the Boston Archdiocese has asked a local suburban parish to remove a Nativity scene that substitutes images of the Holy Family with an empty manger." Via National Catholic Reporter:

"ICE was here," reads the large sign that accompanies an empty manger outside St. Susanna Church in Dedham, Massachusetts, referring to immigration raids conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"The Holy Family is safe in The Sanctuary of our Church," the sign adds. "If you see ICE, please call LUCE," referring to an immigrant assistance network in Massachusetts.

Reported last week by local and national media, the Nativity scene at St. Susanna's prompted strong online reactions. ICE acting director Tod Lyons told Fox News Digital that the scene was "abhorrent" and that it added to a "dangerous narrative" that he said has resulted in a 1,150% increase in assaults on ICE officers.

Hundreds of people from across the country also flooded the parish Facebook group page with angry comments while parishioners defended the provocative manger display.

"It sure seems like it's hard to have a conversation with people," Fr. Stephen Josoma, the pastor of St. Susanna Church, told National Catholic Reporter. Josoma said the parish office received numerous calls where people started cursing as soon as he picked up the phone.

"It's not a conversation," Josoma said. "You say 'Have a nice day' and hang up. You can't do much more than that."

Josoma spoke with NCR a day before a spokesman for the Boston Archdiocese said that the parish manger scene should be removed and the manger restored "to its proper sacred purpose."