Fox Suddenly Upset At Felons Getting Second Chances

Mayor-elect Mamdani just hired a former felon and social justice advocate who also happens to be Black and not orange, so of course the right wing is losing their minds over it.

From Black Enterprise: A Second Chance Looks Good On Mysonne As Rapper-Turned-Activist Is Appointed Mamdani Crime Advisor:

But just weeks after sharing the news, Mysonne, 49, came under fire from conservatives who resurfaced his criminal history and the seven-year prison sentence he served for armed robbery.

Fans and supporters of the criminal justice reform group, led by Mysonne, Tamika D. Mallory, and Angelo Pinto, took to the comments to applaud the group, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who left hand-clapping emojis.

“This is a testament to our decades of work advocating on behalf of Black and Brown communities and our expertise in gun violence prevention, legislative advocacy and criminal justice reform,” the post added. “We are building something different.”

On Nov. 26, Mysonne, born Mysonne Linen, revealed on Instagram that he and other leaders from his activist group Until Freedom, which focuses on fighting systemic racial injustice, had been tapped to serve on the Mayor-elect’s criminal justice committee as part of the transition team. [...]

Which is exactly the reaction over at Fox not "news," where Fox & Friends Weekend host Charlie Hurt was a guest on Sandra Smith's show this Tuesday and spewed this racist bile criticizing the hire.

SMITH: All right, so New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is choosing a convicted felon to advise him on public safety and the criminal justice system. Mysonne Linen is a rapper who served seven years in prison for armed robbery in the 1990s. Let's bring in Fox and Friends Weekend co-host Charlie Hurt. I can't imagine why this sounds like it doesn't make sense to us. Charlie. Your thoughts.

HURT: It's insane, absolutely insane. Armed robbery of taxi cab drivers in New York City. You would wonder, it does kind of make you wonder, does this mean that maybe we can arm the taxi cab drivers in New York City against thugs like this?

But that does not seem to be the concern of the new administration. But honestly, if you step back and you look at sort of the bigger picture here, I think what this is, is I think that Zohran Mamdani is concerned about his radical left flank because he has spent so much time in the last couple of weeks hobnobbing with billionaires, trying to raise millions of dollars for his transition team, and he famously went and met with President Trump at the White House, had what appeared to be a pleasant meeting there.

And I think he's kind of worried, and maybe rightly so, that a lot of his radical left-wing crazy supporters think that he has gotten a sniff of power and a sniff of money and he's going to go try to run... jump in bed with a bunch of billionaires.

And so he's got to do throw something like this out here in order to get kind of wink at them and do a little dog whistle to them that he's still crazy. Either way, it suggests he's a... he's a danger. He's not just a fraud. He's a dangerous fraud.

SMITH: Well for those who are already concerned about his leadership in New York City, now they're concerned about an erosion of safety based on this hire, who considers himself a social justice activist. It's all over the New York papers this morning.

This is the New York Post. This is the rap sheet. Mysonne Linen, 49 years old, 1997, part of a group that robbed a cab driver. In '98, held a cab driver at gunpoint, served seven years for that. By the way, I should mention in '99, that Bronx jury is said to have found him guilty in two armed robberies of taxi drivers.

Per the New York Daily News, prosecutors said Lenin was part of a group that robbed driver Joseph Exiri in 1997, struck him with a beer bottle Charlie, later held up a cab driver at gunpoint. That was 1998, March of 1998, stealing cash and a ring before he fled the scene.

He faced up to 25 years in prison. Ultimately he served the 7 years that we are now reporting on. I mean he maintained at the time that he had been falsely accused.

He was asked about this by our own Alexis McAdams who was at his news conference earlier, what he should say to critics.

MAMDANI: We put together a team of more than 400 New Yorkers who are on 17 different committees, and these are New Yorkers who bring with them both a fluency of the policies and politics of the city, the places that they've succeeded, the places that they failed. And we will take all of their experiences and their analysis into account as we build a city for each and every person.

SMITH: It's a lot of words, but I don't know what they mean.

HURT: Yeah. Yeah, he successfully said nothing right there. Look, you know, we all love redemption stories, but there's no indication whatsoever that this guy has redeemed himself or recognizes that what he did was wrong.

And if you look at the policies of what this guy has advocated for, as well as Zohran Mamdani, they always come down on the side of criminals. And the thing that drives me up the wall about it is that the victims of crimes in New York City are overwhelmingly the very people that Mamdani claims to care the most about -- lower-income minorities -- and this flies in the face of all of his promises that he actually cares about those people.

SMITH: That's a very important point and for those who have been supporting him, you know, I don't know if if if this kind of thing changes anything for them. They may still just embrace his policies.

HURT: Except to make their life worse.

SMITH: There you go going back to your point. Charlie, thank you very much.